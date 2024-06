Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A San Benito man was killed in a fiery crash east of San Benito this past weekend.

DPS troopers say 30-year-old Eriberto Montanez was speeding south on Green Valley Farms Street Friday night when he swerved off the road and crashed into a ditch near Crab Hole Lane where his Mercedes exploded in flames.

A passerby was able to pull Montanez out of the car but he died before first responders arrived.