Fifth Cameron County Resident Dies Of Fungal Meningitis

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A fifth Cameron County resident has died after contracting fungal meningitis at a clinic in Matamoros. Health officials are providing no information about the person, and there is no disclosure about when the patient had the surgery nor when the symptoms began to appear.

The individual is the eighth Texan to die of the infection and it raises the nationwide death toll to 12. Officials add there are currently 10 other Texans being treated for fungal meningitis. Five are from Cameron County.

The fungal meningitis outbreak is linked to two now-closed clinics in Matamoros where patients were given an apparently contaminated spinal anesthetic.

Health officials continue to urge patients who received the epidural between January and mid-May to get tested for the infection even if no symptoms are apparent.