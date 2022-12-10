Fifth Teenager Pleads Guilty In Shooting Near Iowa School

FILE - Police investigate a shooting outside of East High School in in Des Moines, Iowa, on March 7, 2022. Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near the Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged. Daniel Hernandez, 18, pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 9, to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury, the Des Moines Register reported. (Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Des Moines Register via AP, File)

(AP) — Another teenager accused in a fatal shooting near an Iowa high school has admitted to the crime, marking the fifth guilty plea among the 10 people charged.

The Des Moines Register reports that 18-year-old Daniel Hernandez pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder and two counts of willful injury.

Ten teenagers were charged in the shooting that happened March 7 outside Des Moines’ East High School. Fifteen-year-old Jose Lopez died. His sister, 16-year-old Jessica Lopez, along with 18-year-old Kemery Ortega, were badly injured. Jose Lopez was not a student at the school, but the two injured teens were.