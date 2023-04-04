Fight Against Ticket Resellers

Taylor Swift’s latest tour is putting the spotlight on the nefarious ways that some people buy up tickets and re-sell them for massive markups. There’s a bill in the Texas state legislature which would ban the use of computer programs, called bots, which make it hard for normal people to see a show.

The bill by State Representative Kronda Thimesch would create civil penalties for using these programs. It would be enforced by the Texas Attorney General. She says the state cannot sit around and wait for Congress to act.