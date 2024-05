A four year old girl is dead and four others are in critical condition after what appears to be a targeted shooting in San Antonio last night. Two adults and two children remain in critical condition. There’s video of a gray sedan pulling up outside of the Windsor Hollow Drive home and two men jumping out and opening fire.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says so many bullets were fired at the front door that investigators say it looked like swiss cheese. The two gunmen are still on the loose