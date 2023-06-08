Fight Erupts Into Deadly Shooting East Of Edinburg

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A Hidalgo County man is under arrest and facing a charge of murder in the shooting death of another man north of Alamo.

Sheriff’s officials say it was around around three Thursday morning when a witness saw the two men standing next to their pickup trucks in the rural neighborhood and then start fighting. One of them pulled a gun and shot the other.

Killed was 50-year-old Agustin Anguiano Vega and arrested was 34-year-old Antonio Garcia Garza.

Garza was booked on a charge of murder and for possessing marijuana which was found inside his truck. Authorities haven’t said what sparked the shooting.