(Bedminster, NJ) — NORAD says fighter jets intercepted a civilian aircraft flying above President Trump’s golf club in New Jersey over the weekend.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command says the jets scrambled to the restricted airspace above the property in Bedminster Sunday, adding that flares were used.

Trump was there at the time and the aircraft was escorted out. NORAD says it was the second time fighters intercepted an aircraft violating the no-fly zone over the weekend and that there were seven violations in total. NORAD is reminding pilots to do their research before taking off.