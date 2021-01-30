Fighting Climate Change In America Means Changes To America

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo a wind turbine is silhouetted against the rising sun Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, near Spearville, Kan. Recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, President Joe Biden's net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times'' outweighing the costs, said Princeton University ecologist Stephen Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2021, file photo a wind turbine is silhouetted against the rising sun Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, near Spearville, Kan. Recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, President Joe Biden's net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times'' outweighing the costs, said Princeton University ecologist Stephen Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

President Joe Biden’s moves to fight climate change are aimed at transforming the economy in a way that experts say will eventually change how Americans live. Biden’s ultimate goal is no additional carbon pollution by 2050. Experts say getting there will mean changes in how people drive and where they get their power, but it can be done. They say that because wind and solar energy is getting cheaper, changes in America’s electricity supply should be quiet and not so painful. But the nation moving from gas guzzlers to all-electric cars will be more obvious.