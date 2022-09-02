Fighting Goes On Near Ukraine Nuclear Plant; IAEA On Site

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday Sept. 2, 2022, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director Rafael Grossi, the mission leader, center in white helmet, and IAEA members walk while inspecting the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in Enerhodar, southeastern Ukraine Thursday Sept. 1, 2022. A U.N. inspection team has arrived at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on a mission to safeguard it from catastrophe. It reached the site Thursday amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces that prompted the shutdown of one reactor and underscored the urgency and the danger of the task. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)