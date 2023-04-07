WORLD

Filipinos Nailed To Crosses Despite Church Objection

Wilfredo Salvador, center, and two actors stay on crosses during a reenactment of Jesus Christ's sufferings as part of Good Friday rituals April 7, 2023 in the village of San Pedro, Cutud, Pampanga province, northern Philippines. The real-life crucifixions, a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church, resumes in this farming village after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.(AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

(AP) — Eight Filipinos have been nailed to crosses to reenact Jesus Christ’s suffering in a gory Good Friday tradition that is rejected by the Catholic church. The tradition draws huge crowds of devotees and tourists to the Philippines, an Asian bastion of Christianity.

The real-life crucifixions in the rice-growing village of San Pedro Cutud resumed Friday after a three-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers said eight men participated, including 62-year-old sign painter Ruben Enaje, who was nailed to a wooden cross for the 34th time.

Church leaders in the Philippines have frowned on the crucifixions, saying Filipinos can show their religious devotion by doing charity work instead.

