FILE - Mickey Gilley poses with the Triple Crown Award on the red carpet at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, April 19, 2015. Gilley, whose namesake Texas honky-tonk inspired the 1980 film “Urban Cowboy,” and a nationwide wave of Western-themed nightspots, died Saturday, May 7, 2022, at age 86. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP, File)

Flowers are being laid upon Mickey Gilley’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Country singer and longtime honky tonk nightclub owner passed away Saturday in Branson, Missouri at the age of 86.

The Mississippi native and cousin to early Rock and Roller Jerry Lee Lewis is best known for the songs “Room Full of Roses” and his cover version of “Stand by Me.” He also owned Gilley’s in Pasadena, Texas.