Film Helps Renew Search For 1st Black Navy Pilot’s Remains

FILE - This circa 1950 photo provided by the U.S. Navy shows Jesse Brown in the cockpit of an F4U-4 Corsair fighter at an unidentified location. In December 2022, FedEx founder Fred Smith gifted the proceeds from the film “Devotion,” which he financed, that tells the story of groundbreaking Naval aviators Brown and Thomas Hudner. The proceeds will fund in part scholarships for the children of Navy service members studying STEM. (U.S Navy via AP, File)
The making of a film has reignited efforts to repatriate the remains of America’s first Black Navy pilot, who died in 1950 during the Korean War.
Fred Smith is the founder of Memphis-based FedEx and financed the film “Devotion,” which tells the story of Jesse Brown and his fellow naval aviator, Tom Hudner. Smith’s family connected with Brown’s relatives at Hudner’s funeral in 2018 in Arlington. Smith has paid for imaging of the site where Brown’s remains are believed to be located.
Jessica Knight Henry, Brown’s granddaughter, said it was her grandmother’s wish to have his remains returned.
