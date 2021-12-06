Final Leg Of Bicentennial Boulevard Extension Set To Open This Week

McAllen city officials are about to formally declare an end to the years-long road construction project extending Bicentennial Boulevard.

Officials are to gather Wednesday to open the final section of the northbound extension of the thoroughfare. The final leg is just under a mile long running between Freddy Gonzalez Drive and State Highway 107.

The entire project extended the 4-lane Bicentennial Boulevard north almost 3 miles starting at Trenton Road. The almost $13 million project was paid for mostly with funds from the Federal Highway Administration, the Texas Department of Transportation, and the newly-unified Rio Grande Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization. About $2.5 million was provided by a 2013 city bond measure approved by voters.