Final Okay Given For First LNG Plant At The Port Of Brownsville

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

LNG operations are coming to the Rio Grande Valley.

A final investment decision has been made for the proposed Rio Grande LNG export terminal at the Port of Brownsville. The decision was announced Wednesday afternoon by Rio Grande LNG owner Next Decade, clearing the way for construction to begin on Phase 1 of the facility.

The announcement comes about two weeks after Houston-based Next Decade confirmed it had received nearly $6 billion in financial commitments from an international group of lenders.

The $18.4 billion LNG project will be the largest privately-funded infrastructure project in Texas. It will be built on a 984-acre site at the Port of Brownsville. Construction is expected to take about three years. Commercial operations are projected to start sometime in 2026.