Final Phase Of Major Brownsville Ship Channel Dredging Project To Begin This Fall

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

We now know who will be doing the work for the second and final phase of a critical dredging project at the Port of Brownsville.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded a $104 million contract to Galveston-based Callen Marine to continue to deepen the Brazos Island Harbor Ship Channel. The dredging will deepen a 13-mile stretch of the channel by 10 feet – to a depth of 52 feet. Work is expected to begin in October.

Phase One of the project is already underway and is deepening 4-1/2 miles of the channel entrance to a depth of 54 feet. That work is being conducted and financed by NextDecade, the company constructing the Rio Grande LNG terminal at the port.

Port officials say the dredging will bring larger cargo vessels into the port, which will bring additional economic benefits to the region and boost the port’s role in the global supply chain.