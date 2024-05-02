Final Suspect Sentenced In Stabbing Death Of One-Time Harlingen High Football Star

The third and final suspect who’d been convicted in the stabbing death of a former Harlingen High football star has been sentenced for the murder.

A 25-year prison sentence was handed down Thursday against 46-year-old Eduardo Aceves in the killing of Lesley Maurice Hunter in 2020. The 44-year-old Hunter had been stabbed in his home and was found near death on a nearby street. He succumbed to his wounds nine days later.

Prosecutors say Aceves collaborated with two other men to kill Hunter. One of them, 60-year-old Juan Zapata Lozano, was hit with a sentence of life in prison. The other, 46-year-old Angel Pizano, is serving a 15-year sentence. Hunter had been a record-setting running back for the Harlingen High Cardinals in the 1990’s.