Final Toll In Russian Strike: 45 Dead, Including 5 Children

(AP) — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine has climbed to 45.

The victims of the deadliest attack on civilians since the spring included five children, according to the head of the Ukrainian president’s office. He said after emergency crews finished combing the rubble that the dead also included two dozen people initially listed as missing following Saturday’s strike in Dnipro.

A Ukrainian presidential adviser who had said the Russian missile exploded and fell after the Ukrainian air defense system shot it down resigned on Tuesday. Military officials have stressed Ukraine doesn’t possess a system capable of intercepting the type of missile used in the attack.