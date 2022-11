In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes after colliding with another plane during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport in Dallas on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (Nathaniel Ross Photography via AP)

The last two victims of the crash at the Dallas Air Show on Saturday are now identified.

KDFW-TV reports Kevin Michels and Dan Ragan were among the six people killed when two planes collided at the Dallas Executive Airport. Nobody on the ground was injured in the crash. An investigation is underway.