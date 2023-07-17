Financially-Struggling Valle Vista Mall Lands Top Retailer

Story by TIM SULLIVAN

A top retailer is set to fill a prime space at financially-struggling Valle Vista Mall in Harlingen. Murdoch’s Ranch and Home Supply is reportedly moving into what was the Dillard’s store.

The Valley Morning Star reports Murdoch’s is planning to renovate the 102,000 square-foot space and could open by the end of September next year. The report comes even as Valle Vista Mall is for sale.

The Kohan Retail Investment Group put the mall on the market in February, although in the last five years Kohan has been able to reduce the vacancy rate from 25 to 15 percent.

For Montana-based Murdoch’s, the mall store will be its second in the Rio Grande Valley. The retailer is also opening a store in Mission, inside the old K-Mart on South Bryan Road that’s currently being refurbished.