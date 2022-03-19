Finding Solace Through Helping A TV Show Understand War

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Noah Salsbury Lipson as Matty, Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy, in a scene from "The Guitar Man" episode of "This Is Us." (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)

This image released by NBC shows, from left, Vanessa Bell Calloway as Edie, Griffin Dunne as Nicky, Justin Hartley as Kevin, Noah Salsbury Lipson as Matty, Jennifer Morrison as Cassidy, in a scene from "The Guitar Man" episode of "This Is Us." (Ron Batzdorff/NBC via AP)

(AP) — When Associated Press journalist and Marine Corps veteran James LaPorta agreed to advise the NBC-TV show “This Is Us” about depicting the military authentically, he found more than he’d bargained for. The process of creating a new character for the show led him to memories about his time in Afghanistan and the things he’d experienced. In the end, it became, for him, a melancholic and ultimately therapeutic reflection of his wartime experiences and the life he began living after they were over.