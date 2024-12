Police say fingerprints found at the scene where UnitedHealthcare’s CEO was shot to death on a New York City street last week match the suspect’s. That’s according to multiple reports. This is the first forensic match that investigators say tie suspect Luigi Mangione to the scene where Brian Thompson was killed.

Mangione remains in custody in Pennsylvania where he’s fighting extradition to New York. He was arrested on Monday after being spotted by people at a McDonald’s.