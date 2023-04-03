WORLD

Finland Doubling NATO’s Border With Russia In Blow To Putin

jsalinasBy 7 views
0
An empty flagpole stands between the national flags of France and Estonia outside NATO headquarters in Brussels, Monday, April 3, 2023. Finland awaits an official green light to become the 31st member of the world's biggest security alliance as NATO foreign ministers prepare to meet in Brussels on Tuesday and Wednesday. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

(AP) — The blue-and-white Finnish flag rises outside NATO headquarters Tuesday afternoon, doubling Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance. The move is a strategic and political blow to President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia, using that in part as a justification for his country’s war with Ukraine.

Russia immediately warned that it would bolster forces on the Finnish border if NATO sends any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country. Finland already has substantial, well-trained armed forces, with elite troops capable of operating in the sub-zero temperatures of the high north.

More Severe Weather Forecast For Parts Of US Still Reeling

Previous article

DeSantis Signs Bill To Carry Concealed Guns Without A Permit

Next article

You may also like

More in WORLD