Finland Doubling NATO’s Border With Russia In Blow To Putin

(AP) — The blue-and-white Finnish flag rises outside NATO headquarters Tuesday afternoon, doubling Russia’s border with the world’s biggest security alliance. The move is a strategic and political blow to President Vladimir Putin, who has long complained about NATO’s expansion toward Russia, using that in part as a justification for his country’s war with Ukraine.

Russia immediately warned that it would bolster forces on the Finnish border if NATO sends any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country. Finland already has substantial, well-trained armed forces, with elite troops capable of operating in the sub-zero temperatures of the high north.