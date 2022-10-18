Finland PM: Wide Political Support For Russia Border Fence

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a "European Political Community" aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin arrives for a meeting of the European Political Community at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct 6, 2022. Leaders from around 44 countries are gathering Thursday to launch a "European Political Community" aimed at boosting security and economic prosperity across the continent, with Russia the one major European power not invited. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek)

(AP) — Finland’s prime minister says she was convinced that there is a “wide support” within the Parliament to build a fence on the Nordic country’s border with Russia as proposed by the Finnish border guard officials.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters Tuesday at the legislature before a meeting with parliamentary groups on the border fence issue that “it is a question of securing proper surveillance of Finland’s (eastern) border in the future.”

The Finnish Border Guard has earlier suggested covering parts of the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border Finland shares with Russia to help in preventing possible large-scale and illegal migration. It’s a concern that has grown in Helsinki amid Russia’s war in Ukraine.