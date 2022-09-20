WORLD

Fiona Barrels Toward Turks And Caicos As Cat. 3 Hurricane

Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)

(AP) — Hurricane Fiona is barreling toward the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm, prompting the government to impose a curfew. Forecasters say Fiona is expected to pass near Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island, on Tuesday morning. Premier Washington Misick, who has been in London attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, has urged people to take every needed precaution. The intensifying storm is also keeping copious rain falling over the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

 

