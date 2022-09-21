Fiona Grows Into Category 4 Storm, Heads Toward Bermuda

Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson)

Fallen palm trees lay over the Ports of Call Resort entrance after the passage of Hurricane Fiona in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Vivian Tyson)

(AP) — Hurricane Fiona has strengthened into a Category 4 storm after lashing the Turks and Caicos Islands and devastating Puerto Rico. It’s forecast to squeeze past Bermuda later this week.

The storm is directly blamed for at least four deaths during its march through the Caribbean, while the winds and rains it unleashed in Puerto Rico left most people without power and half without running water amid what officials called “historic” flooding.

Power company officials initially suggested it would take a few days for electricity to be fully restored but then appeared to backtrack late Tuesday night.