Fiona Swipes Turks And Caicos, Puerto Rico Faces Big Cleanup

Residents work to recover belongings from flooding caused by Hurricane Fiona in the Los Sotos neighborhood of Higuey, Dominican Republic, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez)

(AP) — Hurricane Fiona is blasting the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most people remain without electricity or running water.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s eye passed close to Grand Turk, the British territory’s capital island. The government imposed a curfew and urged people to flee flood-prone areas. The storm could raise seas by 5 to 8 feet above normal.

Fiona had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and was moving north-northwest at 9 mph early Tuesday. The Hurricane Center says the storm is likely to strengthen into a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches Bermuda on Friday.