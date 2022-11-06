Fire, Building Collapse Injures 20 People In Iraq’s Capital

Firefighters battle a fire at a building in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. At least 20 people were injured, including the head of Iraq's civil defense directorate, after a commercial building caught fire and then collapsed, a state news agency reported. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

(AP) — Iraqi authorities say more than two dozen people were injured when a commercial building in the capital caught fire and collapsed.

The official Iraqi News Agency says the country’s civil defense director and some firefighters were among those injured when the burning building Sunday in Baghdad. No deaths have been reported and no information is immediately available on the cause of the blaze.

The incident comes after a gas tanker exploded near a soccer field in northeastern Baghdad on Oct. 29, killing at least nine people and injuring 10 others.