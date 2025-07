Austin Mayor Kirk Watson and City Manager T.C. Broadnax are both condemning a union vote of no confidence against Fire Chief Joel Baker. The Austin Firefighters Association called the vote a week ago and reported the results on Friday.

Baker lost the vote, with 93 percent of firefighters voting no confidence on the basis of his response to the deadly Fourth of July floods in the Hill Country. Watson and Broadnax are accusing union President Bob Nicks of “politicizing” the situation.