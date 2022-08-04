Fire Crews Watching For Hot Spots Following Starr County Wildfire

Fire crews from around the Upper Valley remain in an area north of Rio Grande City where a wildfire has burned at least 450 acres.

The blaze broke out Wednesday afternoon, and fueled by strong, very gusty winds spread quickly through ranchlands in the area of FM 755 about 10 miles north of Rio Grande City. At one point, it was the third-largest active wildfire in the state.

Meanwhile, one firefighter suffered burns and two others were treated for heat exhaustion fighting a wildfire in Hood County, southwest of Fort Worth. The injured firefighter is hospitalized and being treated for burns over 10 percent of his body.