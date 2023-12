The Denton County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a blaze that damaged dozens of vehicles at an automotive auction facility early Sunday.

Denton fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the reported grass fire on McPherson Road. Several other fire departments were called in to assist, and a towing helped pull cars and trucks out of harm’s way.

Fire officials say 58 vehicles had been damaged by the time the fire was put out around 3 a.m.