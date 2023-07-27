Fire Danger Increasing In South Texas

Weather forecasters say dry conditions and low humidity are increasing the risk of wildfires in South Texas. The National Weather Service issued a Fire Danger Statement Wednesday for Zapata, Jim Hogg, Starr, Brooks and Hidalgo counties.

The weather service says current conditions make it possible that any spark could cause a fire to rapidly spread in those areas.

Forecasters recommend parking vehicles only on pavement or dirt, not doing any welding or grinding in grassy areas and disposing of cigarettes in ashtrays.

The risk could drop a bit this weekend as the chances of rain and thunderstorms increase across the region.