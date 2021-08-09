Fire-Friendly Weather To Return To Northern California

This Aug. 7, 2021 photo shows a classic Chevrolet El Camino that was lost along with the home of "Pete" Reyna Wednesday evening in Chicago Park. About a two-hour drive south from the Dixie Fire, crews had surrounded nearly half of the River Fire that broke out Wednesday near the town of Colfax and destroyed 68 homes and other buildings. Evacuation orders for thousands of people in Nevada and Placer counties were lifted Friday. (Elias Funez/The Union via AP)

(AP) Thick smoke that held down winds and temperatures began to clear Sunday from the scenic forestlands of Northern California as firefighters battling the largest single wildfire in state history braced for a return of fire-friendly weather. The winds weren’t expected to reach the ferocious speeds that helped the Dixie Fire explode in size last week. But they were nonetheless concerning for firefighters working in unprecedented conditions to protect thousands of threatened homes and buildings. The Dixie Fire grew to an area of 765 square miles by Sunday evening and was just 21% contained. It has scorched an area more than twice the size of New York City.