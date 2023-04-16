Fire In Dubai Kills 16, Injures 9 In Apartment Building

(AP) — A fire has swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine.

The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck an apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals. That’s a common practice for laborers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters can become a major risk in fires.

A statement from Dubai Civil Defense issued by the city-state’s Dubai Media Office gave the death toll. Authorities and the building’s owner did not respond to questions from The Associated Press.