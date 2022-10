Arson investigators are confirming that the fire that damaged a popular Brownsville nightclub last week had been set.

Brownsville Fire Marshal Daniel Villarreal tells Valley Central-dot-com security video shows four people breaking into the Ibissa Lounge Bar and pouring a flammable liquid. That was early the morning of October 5th.

Firefighters got the call a little before 4 a.m. Investigators have yet to turn up the four suspects.