Fire Out At Iowa Plant Where Explosion Injured Several

Smoke wafts over the horizon from a fire at a grain elevator Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, in Marengo, Iowa. Ann explosion caused injuries and an evacuation of people near the operation. The explosion and fire happened about 11:15 a.m. Thursday in Marengo at a grain elevator owned by Heartland Crush. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen via AP)

(AP) — Firefighters have extinguished a fire that tore through an asphalt shingle recycling plant at Marengo in east-central Iowa.

Marengo Police Chief Ben Gray says firefighters worked until 4 a.m. Friday to extinguish the fire. The fire broke out following an explosion at the C6-Zero plant shortly after 11 a.m.

Thursday. C6-Zero recycles used asphalt shingles into biofuel. Gray says five people were taken by ambulances to a hospital in Iowa City and others were driven to hospitals in private vehicles. He did not have an exact count of the number of people injured and did not answer questions about what caused the explosion.