Fire Out At Key Ukraine Nuclear Plant, No Radiation Released

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a damaged city center after Russian air raid in Chernigiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 3, 2022. Russian forces have escalated their attacks on crowded cities in what Ukraine's leader called a blatant campaign of terror. (AP Photo/Dmytro Kumaka)

(AP) — U.N. and Ukrainian officials say no radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility. Russian forces are still pressing their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation. The International Atomic Energy Agency’s director-general said Friday the building hit by a Russian “projectile” at the plant was “not part of the reactor” but instead a training center at the plant. Nuclear officials from Sweden to China also said no radiation spikes had been reported.

 

