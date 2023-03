The National Weather Service is asking residents of South Texas to avoid outdoor burning due to the threat of wildfires.

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Zapata, Brooks, Starr and Jim Hogg counties as well as parts of Kenedy, Willacy, Hidalgo and Cameron counties.

The warning takes effect tonight and will expire at six o’clock Friday morning. A fire weather watch is also in place for coastal areas of the Rio Grande Valley from 3 a.m. to noon on Friday.