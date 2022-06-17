Fired Donna Police Chief Reinstated

Less than two weeks after getting fired, Donna Police Chief Gilbert Guerrero has been reinstated. Interim City Manager Frank Perez Friday reversed course, citing Guerrero’s long career as a law enforcement officer and noting that he has the confidence of the rank-and-file.

Perez had fired Guerrero earlier this month, accusing him of failing to quickly respond to a threat of a mass shooting at Donna High School. Guerrero had strongly denied the accusation and called his firing political.

Affidavits filed in connection with the arrests of two of the teenagers accused in the apparent shooting plot, and reported on by the McAllen Monitor, support Guerrero’s version of events. Guerrero will be back on the job Monday.