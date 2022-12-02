TEXAS

Fired San Antonio Cop Is Indicted For Shooting Teen In Car

Fred CruzBy 3 views
0
FILE - This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer who shot a 17-year-old multiple times as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Bexar County prosecutors say a former San Antonio police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for shooting and wounding a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger. The 28-year-old rookie officer, James Brennand, faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder. Brennand was fired and charged with the two counts of aggravated assault after shooting Erik Cantu on Oct. 2 in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu was released from the hospital last week. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced the indictments on Thursday.

 

Fred Cruz

Tesla Delivers Electric Semis To PepsiCo At Nevada Factory

Previous article

You may also like

More in TEXAS