Fired San Antonio Cop Is Indicted For Shooting Teen In Car

FILE - This image provided by Bexar County Sheriff's Office shows James Brennand. The former San Antonio police officer who shot a 17-year-old multiple times as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been indicted by a grand jury on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (Bexar County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

(AP) — Bexar County prosecutors say a former San Antonio police officer has been indicted by a grand jury for shooting and wounding a 17-year-old as the teen put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger. The 28-year-old rookie officer, James Brennand, faces two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and one count of attempted murder. Brennand was fired and charged with the two counts of aggravated assault after shooting Erik Cantu on Oct. 2 in a McDonald’s parking lot. Cantu was released from the hospital last week. Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced the indictments on Thursday.