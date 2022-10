The former San Antonio police officer facing felony charges for shooting a teenager is out of jail. James Brennand was released on a 200-thousand-dollar bond Wednesday morning following his arrest on two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

Brennand is accused of unjustly firing shots at 17-year-old Erik Cantu and a passenger in the parking lot of a McDonald’s earlier this month. Cantu remains in the hospital in critical condition.