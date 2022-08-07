Firefighters Battle Big Blaze At Cuba Tank Farm For 2nd Day

(AP) — Cuban firefighters are working with special teams sent by Mexico and Venezuela as they battle for a second day to control a fire blazing at a big oil tank farm. The area’s governor says efforts Sunday are focusing on preventing the flames from spreading further.
Authorities say one firefighter is dead and others are missing since lightning struck a storage tank Friday night, setting off a fire that spread to a second tank early Saturday and triggered a series of explosions. A total of 122 people have been treated for injuries, including five in critical condition.