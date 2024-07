Story by TIM SULLIVAN

Donna police and fire investigators are looking for clues after a man was found dead in his room at a Donna motel.

Firefighters were called to the Dolphin Motel and RV Park at around 12:30 Saturday afternoon about a fire inside a room and found a man unresponsive inside.

The fire was contained to the room. No word yet on what sparked the fire, nor how the man died, nor if police are searching for suspects.