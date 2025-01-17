Firefighting Work Continues

File photo: Los Angeles Fire Department's Dylan Casey and Mike Alvarez work on extinguishing a hot spot in the aftermath of the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. (Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Firefighters are making some progress in battling the deadly fires that have burned around the Los Angeles area for well over a week. Some 40-thousand acres are still actively on fire.

The Palisades Fire, burning near the coast, is now 27 percent contained. The Eaton Fire, in and around Altadena and Pasadena, is 55 percent contained. While investigators look to find the cause of the blazes, which have claimed at least 27 lives and left thousands of structures destroyed, cleanup efforts are underway.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has promised a Marshall Plan-style rebuilding effort with costs expected in the tens of billions of dollars. The area remains on alert as dangerous fire conditions could return next week.