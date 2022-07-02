Fireworks Safety Advocates Caution Amid Dry Conditions

One former firefighter and federal regulator of consumer fireworks safety is reminding Texans to stay safe this holiday weekend.

James Fuller has several tips to avoid injury and fires, especially amid dry conditions. He says to follow all warning labels, position fuses before dark, never reignite a dud, keep spectators at least 20 feet away, and make sure only sober adults are responsible for the show.

Fuller also urged those celebrating to “use common sense,” and that if it’s too windy, fireworks have a long shelf life and can be fired off another day.