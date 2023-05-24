First Bill From South Texas GOP Congresswoman Passed In House

Congresswoman Monica De La Cruz is getting her first taste of legislative success. The South Texas Republican saw her first co-sponsored bill approved by the House of Representatives on Monday.

The bill orders the U.S. Comptroller General to study the financing and business models used by drug traffickers to support the distribution of illegal synthetic drugs.

De La Cruz said in a statement that border communities like those in the 15th Congressional District are heavily impacted by the drug trade and that the bill will help save American lives.