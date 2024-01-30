First Court Appearance For Three Officers Indicted In Woman’s Death

Three former SAPD officers indicted for the shooting death of a 46-year-old woman last summer will reportedly stand trial together.

Alfred Flores, Eleazar Alejandro, and Nathaniel Villalobos appeared in court for the first time on Monday. Melissa Perez was reportedly having a mental health crisis when police shot and killed her last June.

Flores and Alejandro are charged with murder, and Villalobos is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Their next court appearance is scheduled for February 26th.