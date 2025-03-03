First Ever Flight

It’s a historic day at San Antonio’s airport. The first ever non-stop flight to Washington D-C lifted off before dawn.

American Airlines is the only carrier offering nonstops between the San Antonio International Airport and Reagan National Airport.

A press conference on Sunday marked the occasion, attended by Mayor Ron Nirenberg, US Representatives Henry Cuellar and Joaquin Castro, and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn.

The US Department of Transportation approved an exemption in December to allow the nonstop flights.