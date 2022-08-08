First Of Three Sentenced In Grisly Laguna Heights Killing

A 30-year prison sentence has been handed down against one of the three suspects charged in the vicious slashing death of a Laguna Heights man.

The Brownsville Herald reports 31-year-old Gloria Rueles Sanchez was sentenced Monday after becoming the third of the trio from Los Fresnos to plead guilty in the murder of Miguel Angel Aguilera almost three years ago.

The 29-year-old Aguilera was found with deep lacerations on his neck inside his trailer home October 6th 2019. The two other suspects, 43-year-old Nelson Orono Santiago and 49-year-old Tomas Rivera, are to learn their punishments Wednesday.

The motive for the murder remains unclear but authorities have said the suspects and the victim were acquainted.