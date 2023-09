Some first responders who were on the front lines of the Lahaina wildfire on Maui are still dealing with breathing issues after more than a month. There are also reports of people coughing up soot.

ina Braddock, who provides hyperbaric oxygen therapy on Oahu, is now offering free services to first responders on Maui at three different locations.

People will go into a pressurized environment and breathe oxygen for a long period of time as a form of therapy for their lungs.