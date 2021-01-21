First Vaccination Clinic In Willacy County Set For Friday

Willacy County will be holding its very first mass vaccination clinic Friday. The drive-thru clinic will be held at Raymondville High School for those who are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine. 780 doses of the vaccine are available, and you must register ahead of time.

You can do that all day today by picking up a voucher at any physician’s office and bringing it to the EMS station in Raymondville. You will then be given an appointment time for the vaccination clinic at the high school.

Eligible groups include frontline healthcare workers, people 65 and older, and people 18 and older who have a serious underlying health condition.